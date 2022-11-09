Germany handed over new aid package to Ukraine: armored vehicles, missiles for air defense and defense against drones
Germany provided Ukraine with an additional package of military aid.
As Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne, this is stated on the website of the German government.
The military aid package included:
- 30 "Dingo" all-terrain vehicles;
- missiles for the Iris-T air defense system;
- 18 sensors and "jammers" for protection against drones;
- 18 reconnaissance drones;
- 5 M1070 Oshkosh heavy-duty semi-trailers;
- 3 loaders.
