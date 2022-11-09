During current day, enemy carried out 8 missile and 10 air strikes, carried out more than 4 attacks from anti-aircraft missiles, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 9.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

The evening summary reports: "The two hundred and fifty-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the current day, the enemy launched 8 missiles and 10 air strikes, carried out more than 4 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than 15 settlements of the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy regions were hit by the enemy.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, accepts and hosts Russian servicemen, and provides training grounds. The formation of a joint Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops is underway. The threat of enemy strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces entered Pravdyne - 40 km to Kherson left . VIDEO

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversky direction - from barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of settlements of Novomykolaivka and Ulanov, Sumy region. The enemy also used an attack UAV;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, rocket, and barrel artillery, in the areas of Hryhorivka and Kolodyazne settlements. Attack UAV is used;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk and Bilohorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Opytne, New York, and Pivdenne

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Kamianka, Vesele, and Novobakhmutivka;

in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks and various caliber artillery, in the areas of Vremivka and Kamianske settlements;

Areas of more than 25 settlements near the contact line were shelled in the South Bug direction. In addition, the enemy continued to conduct aerial reconnaissance, actively using UAVs. Made more than 50 sorties.

See more: Occupants started digging trenches in Northern Crimea. PHOTOS

The moral and psychological condition of mobilized Russian citizens undergoing training in the Kursk and Bryansk regions is significantly deteriorating due to the difference between the picture of Russian propaganda and the actual situation, inhumane conditions of stay and lack of promised payments.

Russian units undergoing training in the area of ​​the city of Baranovichi, Brest region, were issued obsolete weapons and property - metal helmets of the Second World War model and means of protection from the period of the 60-70 years of the last century. In addition, a large part of small arms, namely AK-74 assault rifles, are in non-working condition due to poor storage conditions.

According to detailed information, the Russian occupiers are taking away looted property and stolen cars from the city of Severodonetsk, Luhansk region. Looting takes place under cover and accompanied by representatives of the occupation's so-called state security agencies.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy 4 times. 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense equipment, were damaged.

Also, our soldiers shot down 5 "Shakhed" and 2 "Orlany" UAVs in different directions.

During the current day, units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 6 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 electronic warfare stations and other important military objects of the enemy.