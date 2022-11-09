Stoltenberg on retreat of Russians from occupied Kherson: We must wait and see what will actually happen

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says he has seen reports of the withdrawal of Russian troops, noting that for now it is important to wait and see what exactly happens on the ground.

He said this on Wednesday in London as part of a visit to Great Britain, commenting on relevant information at the request of journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We saw the announcement (about the withdrawal of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnipro - ed.), but we will, of course, wait and see what exactly will happen on the ground. What we know is that Russia is being pushed back - first in the north around Kyiv, then in the east around Kharkiv. Then we see how the Ukrainians are able to push back the Russian troops also in the south around Kherson," Stoltenberg noted.

According to the NATO Secretary General, "it is inspiring to see how the brave Ukrainian Armed Forces are able to liberate more and more Ukrainian territory." "The victories of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that they achieve belong to the brave Ukrainian soldiers, but of course the support they receive, from the United Kingdom, from NATO allies and partners, is also important. The support we provide, for example, with the exercises that I saw this morning, is important and will continue. This is also a message when it comes to the situation in Ukraine, around Kherson, that we will continue to support Ukraine," he assured.

Stoltenberg again expressed his belief that if "President Putin wins in Ukraine, it will be a disaster for Ukrainians, but it will also make us more vulnerable, because then President Putin's message to other authoritarian leaders will be that they can achieve their goals with impunity using brutal military force".