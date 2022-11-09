Statement of MFA of Russian Federation about readiness to conduct negotiations is another smokescreen, - MFA of Ukraine

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia about the readiness to negotiate with Ukraine is another smokescreen.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry is another smokescreen. Russian officials start mentioning negotiations every time Russian troops are defeated on the battlefield. Moscow is not interested in restoring peace in Ukraine," Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

The diplomat noted that, simulating readiness for dialogue, the Russian Federation is trying to buy time to regroup its units, prepare newly mobilized Russians, solve the issue of lack of weapons, eliminate logistical shortcomings, and then resort to new waves of aggression with new forces.

"We already went through this in 2014-2015," Nikolenko added.

The speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that those who are really interested in peace negotiations do not destroy cities and villages, do not kill civilians, do not destroy energy infrastructure, do not mock the residents of temporarily occupied territories, do not prevent the supply of food.

"Let me remind you that Ukraine has repeatedly offered negotiations. But it has always received either a superficial reaction and a demand to obey the Kremlin's ultimatums, or another act of genocide against Ukrainians," he added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine "taking into account the current realities."