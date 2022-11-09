In addition to Russian citizenship, Bohuslaev hid real estate in Moscow - Mass Media

In addition to Russian citizenship, president of JSC "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslaev concealed real estate in Moscow, which he had since 2002.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Schemes.

These are at least two real estate objects that journalists managed to find: an apartment in a residential complex with an approximate value of 350 thousand dollars and warehouses.

Both objects are located in Khoroshevsky district of Moscow:

apartment - in a residential complex at the address Khoroshevskoe highway, 84, building 6 (owned by Bohuslaev since 2006)

warehouse premises - in a building at 7a Sorge Street (owned by Bohuslaev since 2002)

None of these objects were indicated by Bohuslaev in his property declarations, which he submitted while he was a Member of Ukrainian Parliament from 2006 to 2019.

This may indicate a violation of anti-corruption legislation.

Earlier, it was reported that the Chairman of the Board of one of the largest Zaporizhzhia enterprises "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslaev was detained by security forces and is being taken to Kyiv under escort.

The SBU reported that Bohuslaev was detained on suspicion of working for the Russian Federation.

Later, the SBU published of cooperation between the president of "Motor Sich" Bohuslaev with the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov the SBU had been wiretapping Bohuslaev since 2019 and knew about his ties with Russia.

At the same time, Schemes journalists found that Bohuslaev has Russian citizenship.

The court arrested Bohuslaev for 60 days.