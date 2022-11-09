On November 10, scheduled outages will be applied throughout Ukraine

Major restrictions will be introduced in Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Ukrenergo Telegram.

The scheduled outage mode will be in effect:

From 06:00 to 24:00 in the city of Kyiv, the regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Donetsk.

From 09:00 to 12:00 and from 16:00 to 21:00 in all other regions of Ukraine.

Emergency consumption restrictions are not foreseen yet. The schedule of outages in your area should be published by the local distribution system operator (oblenergo).

We remind you that economical electricity consumption helps to reduce the load on the grid, and therefore apply fewer restrictions to consumers. Please do not plug several powerful electrical appliances into the grid at the same time during the day, especially during peak consumption hours - from 6:00 to 11:00 and from 17:00 to 23:00.