Even after Kherson is liberated, enemy will be able to shell Kryvyi Rih, - Vilkul

Even after Ukrainian troops liberate Kherson, Russian army will be able to shell Kryvyi Rih and its region, as it is today, with MLRS "Smerch" and "Tornado C", which range reaches 120 km.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in evening address by Head of Kryvyi Rih Regional State Administration Oleksandr Vilkul.

"It should be understood that the range of "Smerch" and "Tornado C" MLRS is 120 km. We have much less than 100 km to the Dnipro River. Therefore, even after the liberation of Kherson, the damned orcs will continue to reach us with these weapons," he noted.

