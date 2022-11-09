Today, there is a lot of joy in media space, but our emotions should be restrained - always in times of war, - Zelenskiy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy traditionally addressed Ukrainians in evening of November 9.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was posted in Zelenskiy official Facebook.

The statement reads: "There is a lot of joy in the informational space today - and it is clear why. But our emotions should be restrained - always during the war.

I will not feed the enemy with all the details of our operations. Whether in the south, or in the east, or anywhere else - when our result is achieved, everyone will see it. It will be seen for sure. Maybe it sounds not as someone expects now, maybe not as it is in the news.

Read more: Soon we will hear words of victory and peace - Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on Day of Writing and Language

But you need to understand: no one goes anywhere just like that if they do not feel the strength. The enemy does not give us gifts, does not make "gestures of good will". We fight for it all.

And when you fight, you must understand that every step is always the enemy's resistance, it is always the loss of our heroes' lives.

Therefore, we move very carefully, without emotions, without unnecessary risk. In the interests of liberation of our entire land - and to minimize losses. This is how we will ensure the liberation of Kherson, Kakhovka, Donetsk and our other cities.

But it will be the result of our efforts, our defensive operations. Those that are ongoing and those that are still planned."

Read more: Occupiers really suffered significant losses near Pavlivka in Donetsk region, - spokesman of AFU Cherevaty