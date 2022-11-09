Russian troops fired almost two hundred mines and shells in Sumy region per day

On November 9, occupants fired 190 mines and shells at Sumy region’s border.

It was reported in Telegram by Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of Sumy Regional State Administration, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Russians sent 190 shells and mines to the border of Sumy region," noted Zhyvytskyi.

In particular, according to him, Znob-Novhorod hromada came under fire: at 11:30 Russian soldiers fired mortars on one of the villages. There were 8 explosions. No casualties.

Khotyn hromada: two border villages were under fire. Around 12:00 the enemy fired from self-propelled artillery systems (6 "arrivals"). And almost simultaneously fired 42 shells at another village. Miraculously, no one was injured, the head of the OVA stressed.

At 13:30 the enemy dropped explosives from a drone on Krasnopilska hromada. Also at this time Russia was firing from AGS, 58 "arrivals" were recorded.

"Russians dropped another explosive of VOG type from a drone on a neighboring border village. There were no destructions," added Zhyvytskyi.

Around 14:00, the Russian army fired simultaneously at two villages in the Esmanska hromada. They fired 20 rockets from multiple rocket launchers at one of the villages, and 15 "arrivals" at the other.

The enemy fired mortars at Myropilska hromada, Zhyvytskyi informed. There were 15 explosions. And three more "arrivals" from SAU. Without destruction.

Russians also shelled Shalyhyne hromada with mortars. 10 "arrivals" were recorded. There were no destructions.

Seredyno-Budska hromada also suffered from mortar shelling from Russia. There were 8 explosions, but without consequences.