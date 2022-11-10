Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks of occupiers in areas of 12 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 10 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on November 10 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and sixtieth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion began.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. Conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of Novoselivske and Makiivka settlements of the Luhansk region and Soledar, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Yakovlivka, Andriivka, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Pervomaiske and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 11 missiles and 22 air strikes, launched more than 35 attacks from multiple rocket systems. More than 30 settlements of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions were affected by this.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, hosts and hosts Russian military personnel and provides training grounds. The formation of a joint Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops is underway. The threat of enemy strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from the barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Hasychivka, Chernihiv region, and Popivka, Petrushivka, Myropillia, Zapsillia, Nova Huta, Novovasylivka, and Starikove, Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of Hryhorivka, Kolodiazne, Strilecha, Vovchansk, Ohirtseve, and Ternova settlements;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Ploshanka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Kislivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Ivanhrad, Yakovlivka, Mayorsk, Zelenopillia, and New York;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Vuhledar, Nevelske, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, and Vesele settlements;

in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Pavlivka, Huliaypilske, Vremivka, Zaliznychne, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novopil, Mali Shcherbaky, and Poltavka.

In the South Buh direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers in the areas of Pravdyne, Myrne, Ternovi Pody, Sukhy Stavok, Zolota Balka, and Marhanets settlements. In addition, the enemy continued to conduct aerial reconnaissance, actively using UAVs. Made more than 15 sorties.

According to available information, the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation in the city of Tolyatti, Samara region received an order to recruit 1,000 candidates for service in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the same time, the city's chemical enterprises are working on additional fundraising to support the regional division. This arouses the indignation of the employees, who, even without this, have monthly deductions for the support of the mobilized, who participate in the war on the territory of Ukraine.

According to detailed information, the so-called evacuation of the population from the city of Kherson has been stopped due to the lack of willing people. In the city, the occupation authorities stopped issuing wages and social benefits.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, in the city of Jankoy, the invaders transferred a civilian hospital to a military hospital. Up to 800 wounded occupiers are in it.

Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy 6 times during the past day. 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 4 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense equipment, were damaged. Over the past day, the Defense Forces shot down 5 "Shahed" and 3 "Orlan" UAVs in different directions.

Over the past day, soldiers of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit one command post, one area of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot and other important military objects of the occupiers.