Russian Federation will probably not be able to build land passage to Odesa due to loss of Kherson, - British intelligence

Losing the west bank of the Dnipro River near Kherson is likely to prevent Russia from achieving its strategic plan to build a land corridor to Odesa.

This is stated in the daily summary of British intelligence on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 9, 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson in southern Ukraine. General Serhii Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, confirmed that they will retreat to defensive positions along the Dnipro River, citing supply problems as the main reason for this decision," the summary reads.

It is noted that Russia's ability to maintain its forces on the west bank of the Dnipro has been under pressure due to Ukrainian strikes on Russian supply routes.

Read more: Withdrawal from Kherson shows Russia’s real problems with military, - Biden

As they retreated, Russian forces are known to have destroyed several bridges and likely laid mines to slow down and delay the advance of Ukrainian forces.

"Due to the limited number of crossing points, Russian forces will be vulnerable when crossing the Dnipro River. The withdrawal will likely last several days with defensive positions and artillery fire covering the retreating forces," added the intelligence.