ENG
War
10 174 41

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 78,690 people (+740 per day), 2,804 tanks, 1,805 artillery systems, 5,682 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 10, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 78,690.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 10/11 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel - about 78,690 (+740) people were liquidated,
  • tanks ‒ 2804 (+3) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 5,682 (+16) units,
  • artillery systems – 1805 (+3) units,
  • MLRS – 393 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 205 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 278 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 260 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1499 (+16),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 399 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4242 (+15) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 159 (+0).

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed 125 occupiers, enemy equipment and warehouse with ammunition, - OC "South"

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Avdiivka areas," the report says.

Author: 

Russian Army (9809) Armed Forces HQ (4348) losses (2102)
