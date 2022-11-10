Armed Forces of Ukraine hit headquarters of Russians in the village of Chervony Maiak in Kherson Region, - Bratchuk
Ukrainian defenders struck the enemy headquarters in the village of Chervony Maiak in the Kherson region.
Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Odesa RMA, informed about this, Censor.NET informs.
"About half a hundred dead Ruscists were pulled out from under the ruins of the headquarters. This was the situation around 9:00 p.m. Kyiv time. The surviving equipment, which was standing near the headquarters, was dragged away, but not very far," he said.
