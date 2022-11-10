Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Snihurivka in the Mykolaiv region. VIDEO
Defenders of Ukraine liberated Snihurivka in the Mykolaiv region.
This is reported by Censor.NET.
"Today, November 10, 2022, the settlement of Snihurivka was liberated by the forces of 131 separate reconnaissance battalions. Glory to Ukraine!" - says the serviceman in the video.
Residents of Snigurivka applaud and congratulate the liberators.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password