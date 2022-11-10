ENG
Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Snihurivka in the Mykolaiv region. VIDEO

Defenders of Ukraine liberated Snihurivka in the Mykolaiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, November 10, 2022, the settlement of Snihurivka was liberated by the forces of 131 separate reconnaissance battalions. Glory to Ukraine!" - says the serviceman in the video.

Residents of Snigurivka applaud and congratulate the liberators.

