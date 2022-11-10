"Every road will become trap, enemy’s losses will be huge": General Staff of Armed Forces warned occupiers about consequences in event of offensive from Belarus

Ukrainian defenders will use all possible means in the event of an invasion by the occupiers from Belarus.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Active defense. This is how our soldiers will act in case the enemy decides to repeat the offensive from the territory of the Republic of Belarus. From the moment of crossing the state border with Ukraine, massive fire damage to the occupiers will begin.

Every road and path, forests, and hills will become a trap or an unpleasant surprise for the enemy. His losses will be huge.

All possible engineering barriers, terrain mining, and the use of explosives will be used for defense and repelling armed aggression. The special purpose units, the Ground Forces, the Air Force, and the Missile Forces and artillery will be active," the General Staff said.

Read more: Russia brings soldiers and equipment to Belarusian Baranovichi - Mass Media