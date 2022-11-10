Only during day, loss of Russian mercenaries near Bakhmut amounted to 138 people, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

A private military company in the Bakhmut direction lost 138 people during the day.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, during the briefing.

"According to the information received, in just one day in the Bakhmut direction, as part of a private military company, the losses amounted to 138 people, a third of them, namely 40 people were killed, the rest were wounded, of which 24 were serious and, probably, will never see their relatives ones again," he said.

Watch more: Soldiers of 80th SAB destroyed Russian APCs, IFVs, and MT-LB. VIDEO