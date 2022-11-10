More than 700 collaborators have been exposed since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russia, - SSU

Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the Security Service of Ukraine has exposed more than 700 people who are accused of collaborative activities.

This was reported during a briefing by the spokesman of the Security Service of Ukraine, Artem Dekhtiarenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the SSU has exposed more than 700 such persons. And this is precisely under Article 111, Note 1 of the Criminal Code, i.e. "collaborative activity," he said.

Dekhtiarenko also noted that finding and punishing collaborators is currently one of the priorities of the SSU.

"We are working around the clock to not only expose traitors and collaborators but also to collect a high-quality evidence base and bring them to justice," he emphasized.

