Ukrainian military destroyed 56 control points of various levels, about 120 warehouses and logistics bases during week

About 120 enemy warehouses were destroyed by Ukrainian artillerymen during the week.

Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during the briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"Over the past week, air defense units have destroyed 53 air targets, missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit more than 56 control points of various levels, about 120 warehouses, and logistics bases, as well as several individual targets and enemy firepower," Hromov said.

