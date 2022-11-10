Zaluzhny on situation in Kherson region: "Behind every so-called "gesture of goodwill" by enemy, there are colossal efforts of our troops"

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, emphasized that the likely exit of the Russians from Kherson is the result of the active actions of the Ukrainian military.

As Censor.NET reports, Valery Zaluzhny wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Directly in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed the logistics routes and support system, disrupted the control system of the enemy's troops. Thus, they left the enemy no other option than to flee.

Currently, we cannot confirm or deny the information about the so-called withdrawal of Russian occupation troops from Kherson. We continue the offensive operation according to our plan," he wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces emphasized that in the Kherson direction since October 1, the advance of our troops into the depth of the enemy's defenses is up to 36.5 km, the total area of ​​the recaptured territory reaches 1,381 sq km, control over 41 settlements has been restored.

"Only during the past day, in the direction of Petropavlivka-Novoraisk, units of the Defense Forces advanced 7 km, took control of 6 settlements, and returned up to 107 square kilometers of territory to Ukraine. In the direction of Pervomaiske-Kherson, we advanced 7 km, took control of 6 settlements, the area of ​​freed land is 157 square km," he emphasized.