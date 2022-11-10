Occupiers have made it difficult to leave occupied territories, they only produce 150 cars per day, - Mayor Fedorov

The occupiers greatly complicated the departure of Melitopol citizens to the territory controlled by Ukraine. No more than 150 cars pass through occupied Vasylivka per day. And this is ten times less than it was in August and September of this year.

This was announced by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov during a briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"There is no queue in Vasylivka today. But not because no people are willing to leave, but because it is very difficult to leave. Nowadays, to leave via Vasylivka to Zaporizhzhia, you need to apply for an exit and get a special permit, an exit pass.

In Melitopol alone, to sign up for this application, you have to wait in line for a month. Today there is an opportunity to sign up until mid-December," Fedorov said.

According to Fedorov, the Russians consider applications for 2 weeks and then decide whether to allow or not to allow departure. No one knows what the algorithm for making this decision is.

