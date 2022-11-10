Armed Forces of Ukraine regained control over 41 settlements in Kherson direction, - Zaluzhny

Since October 1, the defenders of Ukraine in the Kherson region have recaptured territory with an area of up to 1,381 square meters from the occupiers. km In total, 41 settlements have already been liberated.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

"We continue the offensive operation according to our plan.

Thus, in the Kherson direction, since October 1, the advance of our troops into the depth of the enemy's defense is up to 36.5 km, the total area of ​​the recaptured territory reaches 1,381 square km, control over 41 settlements has been restored," the message says.

Zaluzhny emphasized that only during the past day in the direction of Petropavlivka-Novoraisk, units of the Defense Forces advanced 7 km, took control of 6 settlements, returned Ukraine to 107 square meters. km of territory.

"In the direction of Pervomaiske-Kherson, we advanced 7 km, took control of 6 settlements, the area of ​​freed land is 157 square km," he added.