Russia took one missile carrier with 8 Kalibr missiles into Black Sea - Navy of Armed Forces of Ukraine
Up to 14 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total salvo of 8 missiles.
This was reported by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
As of November 10, 2022:
- in the Black Sea, up to 14 enemy ships are on combat duty, including 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, a total salvo of 8 missiles;
- in the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to 1 ship on combat duty;
- in the Mediterranean Sea - 10 enemy ships, 5 of them carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, total salvo - 76 missiles.
