During week, there were 347 combat clashes between Armed Forces of Ukraine and occupiers, - General Staff

During the current week, 347 combat clashes with the Russian occupiers took place during the operation of the Defense Forces.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"In general, during the current week, during the operation of the Defense Forces, 347 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 32 missile and 134 air strikes on our territories," Hromov said.

According to him, the situation is stable in the Volyn, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv directions. At the same time, the concentration of Russian troops continues on the territory of Belarus.

Read more: Zaluzhny on situation in Kherson region: "Behind every so-called "gesture of goodwill" by enemy, there are colossal efforts of our troops"

In the Chernihiv and Sumy directions since the beginning of the week, the enemy has carried out more than 40 disturbing shelling of the territory of Ukraine: on civil infrastructure objects in the areas of three settlements of the Chernihiv region and 13 settlements of the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy made offensive attempts in the areas of a number of settlements, but was unsuccessful, informed Hromov.