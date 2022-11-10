In Ukraine, official website of eRobota program was launched - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the launch of the website for the "eRobota" financial support program for entrepreneurs.

As Censor.NET informs, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced this on Telegram.

Representatives of small and medium-sized businesses can receive financial assistance from the state through the website of the eRobota program.

The press service of the ministry listed the grants for which you can apply:

Own business is a program of micro-grants up to UAH 250,000;

New level is a grant program for processing enterprises up to UAH 8 million;

Own garden – a grant program of up to UAH 400,000 per hectare;

Own greenhouse - grant program up to UAH 7 million for 2 hectares.

The "IT startup" initiative, which provides for the issuance of grants in the amount of up to UAH 3.5 million, and the "Start in IT" initiative - financing training in the field - are also currently in the development stage.

The press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation reminds that since the launch of the program on July 1, 2022, Ukrainians have already received financial assistance in the amount of over UAH 201.8 million.

"Join the program, open your own business and support the economy of Ukraine," the message reads.

