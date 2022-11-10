Zelensky and Sunak discussed Kherson: We must be careful until Ukrainian flag is raised over city (updated)

President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak. They discussed multifaceted defense support for Ukraine and help with the winter period. They supported the continuation of the "grain initiative" and agreed on positions on the eve of important international events," the message reads.

At the same time, the British Prime Minister's office reported that the parties discussed the Russian Federation's statements about withdrawing from Kherson and the issue of Britain's support for Ukraine.

"The leaders agreed that any withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied city of Kherson would demonstrate significant progress by Ukrainian forces and confirm the weakness of the Russian military offensive, but it would be correct to continue to exercise caution until the Ukrainian flag is raised over the city," the message said.

The British Prime Minister praised the bravery of the Ukrainian armed forces and confirmed the unwavering military, economic and political support of Great Britain. Sunak confirmed that the UK would continue to provide further military aid, including a further 1,000 surface-to-air missiles and more than 25,000 winter kits for troops meant for the extremely cold winter.

See more: Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kyselivka in Kherson Region. VIDEO&PHOTOS