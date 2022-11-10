Ruscists almost completely destroyed village of Potemkine in Kherson region: there is not a single surviving house and the infrastructure was destroyed

Russian invaders almost completely destroyed the village of Potemkine in the Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of RMA Yaroslav Yanushevich, Censor.NET reports.

"During a visit to Visokopyll, one of the residents of the village of Potemkyne invited her to visit their settlement, and she could not refuse. The situation in the settlement is difficult. After the occupation, there were almost no people left in the village, although there were 380 people living here. There is not a single surviving hut, the enemies destroyed almost the entire infrastructure. 34 children were brought up and studied at the Potemkin educational institution, now they can no longer visit their school and kindergarten, because the Russians destroyed them," the message reads.

According to the head of RMA, despite all the destruction, people are gradually returning and starting to rebuild their homes.

