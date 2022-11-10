US has data that Russia is preparing to test torpedo with nuclear charge, - media outlets

The United States has been monitoring Russian naval vessels in recent weeks preparing for a possible test of a new nuclear-tipped torpedo.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to European Truth, a high-ranking American official told CNN about this on condition of anonymity.

According to the US, among the ships that participated in the preparation of the nuclear test was the Belgorod cruise missile submarine, capable of launching unmanned underwater vehicles, including the Poseidon torpedo.

During the last week, the United States recorded the departure of Russian ships from the test site in the Arctic Sea and their return to the port without conducting tests. American intelligence believes that this may indicate the technical difficulties of the Russians.

"This can be seen as part of the bigger picture and the recent military practice of Russia, which has sent ill-trained and under-equipped troops into Ukraine. Russia's military industry is going through difficult times, and we also see that Western sanctions on high-tech military goods are having an effect and should be continued ", according to a CNN source.

The United States believes that Russia may repeat the attempt to test the torpedo, but notes that the waters in the area will soon begin to be covered with ice, which will limit the time window for such an operation.

The Poseidon torpedo is a nuclear unmanned underwater vehicle capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear munitions. The nuclear power plant gives "Poseidon" an almost unlimited flight range. American officials previously indicated that the main purpose of "Poseidon" is to cause a large-scale nuclear tsunami designed to flood and irradiate US coastal cities.

The development of "Poseidon" lasted for years with skeptical assessments of NATO officials. It is believed that some tests were carried out as early as 2015, but there were never any launches from Belgorod. In early October, NATO intelligence, according to the media, warned the Allies about a possible test of a super torpedo.

As you know, after the announcement of partial mobilization in the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin once again threatened Western countries with the use of nuclear weapons. Western leaders have condemned Putin's nuclear rhetoric, calling it a dangerous escalation and "gun rattling."