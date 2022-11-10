Enemy is continuing to equip defenses on left bank of Dnipro and is conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivsk directions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 10, 2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 260 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion. The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and is continuing the equipment of defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro River. At the same time, it is conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivsk directions.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the past day, in the direction of Petropavlivka-Novoraisk, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine advanced 7 kilometers and took control of 6 settlements. The situation is similar in the direction of Pervomaiske-Kherson, where our troops also took control of 6 settlements.

Areas of populated areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions were hit by the enemy.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing it with infrastructure, territory and airspace. The formation of the Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars, in the area of ​​the village of Hremiach, Chernihiv region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, rocket and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Ternova, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk and Kolodyazne;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Kislivka, Tabaivka, Berestovka, Lisna Stinka, Stelmakhivka, Myasozharivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Yampolivka and Lyman;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of Rozdolivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Toretsk, New York and Mayorsk settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka settlements;

in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Novosilka, Neskuchne, Novopil, Temyrivka, Olhivske, Uspenivka, Chervone, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Hulyaipilske, Charivne, Orihiv and Stepove.

Musiiivka, Illinka, and Novokiivka of the Dnipropetrovsk region were directly hit by artillery fire in the South Bug direction.

In order to prevent the advance of units of the Defense Forces, the occupying forces are increasing the fortification equipment of the positions in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. In order to speed up the pace of engineering works, the occupiers are trying to involve the civilian local population.

In order to replenish current losses and strengthen the group of occupiers in the Kherson direction, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, military personnel who retreated from the Kharkiv direction are being searched and detained. As a feature, the sending of groups of invaders without warm clothes, equipment, means of protection and weapons is noted - they are promised to be delivered directly to the area of ​​hostilities.

The training of those mobilized in military educational institutions on the territory of the Russian Federation continues. So, according to available information, the next batch of the specified category of persons is expected to be sent from Smolensk in the second decade of November. This group was trained at the Air Defense Military Academy of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy 8 times. 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as the position of the enemy's anti-aircraft defenses, were affected. During the day, soldiers of the missile forces and artillery hit the command post, 8 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition depots, 5 air defense systems and other important military objects of the Russian occupiers.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.