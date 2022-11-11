Armed Forces of Ukraine have initiative and are in process of securing great victory in Kherson region, - ISW

The great Ukrainian victory ongoing in the Kherson region will not be the last.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"Ukraine has the initiative and is in the process of securing a great victory in Kherson. The ceasefire will give the Kremlin the pause it desperately needs to restore Russian forces. The great Ukrainian victory ongoing in the Kherson region will not be the last," the message reads.

Ukrainian military officials and geolocation footage from social networks confirm that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have made gains northwest, west, and northeast of the city of Kherson, advancing up to 7 km in some areas.

So far, the Russians are withdrawing in a relatively organized manner, and the Ukrainian troops are achieving the expected successes, without defeating the Russian forces, as was the case during the Kharkiv counteroffensive.

Ukrainian strikes since August have successfully destroyed Russian supply lines on the west (right) bank, forcing Russian troops to retreat and allowing the liberation of the Kherson region to the Dnipro River in the coming days or weeks.

"The withdrawal of Russian troops will take some time, and fighting will continue throughout the Kherson region, as Ukrainian troops advance and face pre-prepared Russian defense lines, especially around the city of Kherson," ISW analysts emphasize.

