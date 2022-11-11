Russian Federation took 2 missile carriers with 16 "Caliber" to Black Sea - OC "South"

The OC "South" reported that the occupiers took 2 missile carriers armed with 16 "Calibre" cruise missiles to the Black Sea on combat duty

This was reported by the press service of the OC "South", Censor.NET reports.

"In the Black Sea, the ship group of the enemy sub-fleet in the number of 17 units continues to maneuver, 2 missile carriers with sixteen Calibers have been put on combat duty," the message reads.

The military assumes that the enemy thereby "hints" that it is ready to take revenge for "inconvenient and difficult decisions" regarding the Kherson Region.

"This means that repetitions of massive missile and drone attacks on the entire territory of Ukraine are quite likely," the military warned.

