Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks by occupiers in areas of 14 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 10 settlements in the Donetsk region and 4 in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on November 11 regarding the Russian invasion.

The two hundred and sixty-first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion has begun.

Defense forces continue to liberate Ukrainian lands. During the successful offensive of our troops in the Kherson direction, on November 9 this year, 12 settlements were liberated: Dudchany, Piatykhatky, Borozenske, Sadok, Bezvodne, Ishchenka, Kostromka, Krasnoliubetsk, Kalinivske, Bobrovy Kut, Bezimenne and Blahodatne. Offensive actions in the specified direction continue. Therefore, due to the safety of the operation, the official announcement of the results will be made later.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Miasozharivka, Makiivka, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Vesele, Soledar, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Krasnohorivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Pavlivka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy does not stop shelling units of the Defense Forces along the entire contact line, conducts aerial reconnaissance. It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have launched one missile and 17 airstrikes, launched almost 100 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. About 20 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions were affected by these criminal actions.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The formation of a Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues. There is still a threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes, including using strike UAVs from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars, in the areas of the settlements of Gremiach in the Chernihiv region and Kindrativka in the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, rocket, and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Starytsa, Ohirtseve, Anyskyne, Vilkhuvatka;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaiivka, Berestovka, Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka, Novoselivske, Makiivka, and Nevske;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Toretsk, New York and Mayorsk;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Paraskoviivka, and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Pavlivka, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Bilohiria, Stepove, and Shevchenko.

In the South Buh direction, Novokyivka, Dobra Nadia, Illinka, Marhanets, Nikopol, and Musiivka of the Dnipropetrovsk region were hit by artillery fire.

The Russian invaders continue to loot the settlements from which they are retreating. The enemy is also trying to damage power lines and other elements of the transport and critical infrastructure of the Kherson region as much as possible.

The forced eviction of local residents from separate settlements in the territories temporarily occupied by the enemy in the Kherson region continues. In the village of Zelenivka, the enemy forbade residents to move around the settlement and is refurbishing the system of defensive lines. In Tiahinka and Kozatske, the occupiers mined roads and infrastructure elements, there are facts of the detonation of the civilian population.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy 10 times. 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 3 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, were affected.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter. Soldiers of the missile forces and artillery struck 2 control points, 10 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, 3 ammunition depots, 5 air defense facilities, and 2 other important military facilities of the Russian occupiers.