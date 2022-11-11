During day, Russian military killed 2 civilians of Donetsk region, bodies of 6 civilians killed during occupation were discovered - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
Over the past day, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.
"On November 10, it became known about 2 civilians were killed by Russians in the Donetsk region: in Bakhmut and Avdiivka.
In addition, law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 6 people killed by the Russians during the occupation: 4 in Drobyshevo and 2 in Yarova.
Another 5 people in the region were injured," the message reads.
It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
