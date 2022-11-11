Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 79,400 people (+710 per day), 2,814 tanks, 1,817 artillery systems, 5,696 armored vehicles
The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 11, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 79,400.
This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 11/11 approximately amounted to:
- personnel - about 79,400 (+710) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 2814 (+10) units,
- armored fighting vehicles - 5696 (+14) units,
- artillery systems - 1817 (+12) units,
- MLRS - 393 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 205 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 278 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 261 (+1) units,
- UAV of operational-tactical level - 1505 (+6),
- cruise missiles - 399 (+0),
- ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4259 (+17) units,
- special equipment - 159 (+0).
