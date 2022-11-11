Number of victims of shelling of house in Mykolaiv has increased to 5, - RMA

The bodies of 5 dead people have already been removed from the rubble of the Mykolaiv building, which was shelled by the Russian invaders at night.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, there are already 4 dead in the five-story building. Updated. 5 already," the message reads.

Also remind, you that at night the Russians shelled a residential quarter of Mykolaiv, a rocket hit a 5-story building.

As of 09:20 a.m., rescuers removed the bodies of three dead from the rubble of the residential building.

