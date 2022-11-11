Seventh "Ramstein" will be held next week, military aid to Ukraine will be discussed, - Pentagon

The United States will hold the seventh meeting in the Ramstein format next week

This was reported by Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, Censor.NET informs.

"Next week, the secretary will hold the seventh meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. This meeting will be held virtually here at the Pentagon and will allow the secretary and defense ministers of nearly 50 countries to discuss efforts to provide Ukraine with the means to protect its sovereignty from further Russian aggression. And additional information will be provided," she said.

Also remind, that the last meeting in the Rammstein format took place on October 12.

