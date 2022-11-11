General Milli is in favor of negotiations with Russian Federation in near future. Biden is opposed to it - NYT

US General Mark Milley believes that in the near future Ukraine and Russia should sit down at the negotiating table. However, US President Joe Biden and his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, believe that it is still too early.

The New York Times writes about this with reference to sources in the American government, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

At the meetings, Milli tries to prove that the Ukrainians have achieved as much as they could reasonably expect on the battlefield before winter. Therefore, Ukraine should consolidate its successes at the negotiating table.

According to him, this opens a window for negotiations, journalists claim. He also cites the example of the First World War, where both sides fought trench battles for many years without significant territorial changes, but with millions of casualties.

However, Millie's position is not shared by either Biden or Sullivan. According to them, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not show readiness for negotiations, and Ukrainians are inspired by military successes and do not want to cede territory at the negotiating table.

Sullivan believes that if the U.S. insists on talks now, it will send a signal to Putin, sources told the NYT. The Russian dictator will then decide that he needs to prolong the war a little longer - and then the Americans will do everything for him, according to Biden's adviser.

Other senior officials say any pause now would give Putin a chance to regroup. In general, Biden's advisers believe that the war will eventually be settled through negotiations, but the moment has not yet come, and the United States should not look like a country that is pressuring Ukraine.