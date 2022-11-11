Blinken and Lavrov will not interact at G20 summit. Russia should be isolated, - State Department

G20 Summit US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will not meet at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

This was announced at the briefing by the spokesman of the State Department, Ned Price, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, the USA believes that "it cannot be as usual" with the Russian Federation, and therefore Russia should be isolated. He suspects that Lavrov will hear contempt and criticism at the summit because of the war against Ukraine.

Price mentioned Russia's food blackmail and Moscow's reluctance to continue the grain deal when "the rest of the world risks going hungry."

In summary, he said Blinken had no plans for any interaction with Lavrov at the summit.

