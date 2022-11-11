ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10184 visitors online
News War
13 122 60

Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation reported on transfer of troops to left bank of Dnipro. They say there are no losses

ворог,кацап,русня,орк

The Russian ministry claims that they allegedly prevented the loss of personnel and equipment during the transfer of troops to the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported this in a summary, Censor.NET informs.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that they completed the transfer of units at 5 am Moscow time.

"Today, at 5 a.m. Moscow time, the transfer of units of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnipro River was completed in the Kherson direction," the message reads.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports on the absence of losses.

Read more: Kherson region "remains part of Russian Federation", - Peskov

"Not a single unit of military equipment and weapons was left on the right bank. All Russian servicemen crossed to the left bank of the Dnipro... Losses of personnel, weapons, military equipment, and material resources of the Russian group of troops were not allowed," the ministry said.

Author: 

Kherson (1263) The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (206) Khersonska region (2288)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 