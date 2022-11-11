Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation reported on transfer of troops to left bank of Dnipro. They say there are no losses

The Russian ministry claims that they allegedly prevented the loss of personnel and equipment during the transfer of troops to the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported this in a summary, Censor.NET informs.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that they completed the transfer of units at 5 am Moscow time.

"Today, at 5 a.m. Moscow time, the transfer of units of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnipro River was completed in the Kherson direction," the message reads.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports on the absence of losses.

"Not a single unit of military equipment and weapons was left on the right bank. All Russian servicemen crossed to the left bank of the Dnipro... Losses of personnel, weapons, military equipment, and material resources of the Russian group of troops were not allowed," the ministry said.