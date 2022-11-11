Russia is open to dialogue regarding Ukraine without preconditions, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the occupying countries declared that they are ready for negotiations without preconditions.
As Censor.NET reports with reference to TASS, this was stated by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhiy Ryabkov.
"The Russian Federation is open to dialogue regarding Ukraine without preconditions, as before, the future does not depend on Moscow," he noted.
