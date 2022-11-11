ENG
News War
Residents of Kherson took to the streets of city with Ukrainian flags. PHOTOS

The people of Kherson are waiting for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, the photo is published on the network.

Residents of Kherson took to the streets with Ukrainian flags and are waiting for Ukrainian defenders.

