Combat work of Armed Forces of Ukraine continues in Kherson, it is quite heavy and powerful, OC "South"

The situation in Kherson demonstrates that this city was and will be ours. Currently, combat work is ongoing, and therefore the military maintains informational silence.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk.

When asked by journalists what the Ukrainian flags in Kherson could mean, she answered: "They mean that Kherson is Ukraine, it means that the people of Kherson have the endurance that we always ask them to have during a military operation, and we are grateful for that. that they survived this moment and currently give such transparent hints that we will not only have a good day, but also a good sleep."

At the same time, to a clarifying question, whether the Ukrainian defenders took Kherson under their control, Humeniuk evaded the answer, because the work of the fighters continues.

"It has always been ours, just temporarily occupied. Currently, military combat work is ongoing, it is quite difficult and powerful. But the local residents demonstrate that they support exactly this work," she concluded.

