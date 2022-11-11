In Kherson region, civilians were detonated by landmines, 4 people were injured, including two children

The Russian invaders leave mines behind, as a result of which civilians in two regions were blown up.

This was announced by the deputy head of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

As a result of hitting a mine left behind by the invaders in the Kherson region, 4 civilians were injured, including 2 children - 9 and 14 years old.

"Also, 2 children were blown up in the Saltiv district of Kharkiv using an explosive device. Two boys, 15 and 12 years old, found an explosive object in the bushes near the house, which detonated. The children suffered shrapnel injuries.

Doctors are now providing the injured children with all the necessary assistance. Their condition is assessed as moderate," Tymoshenko added.

