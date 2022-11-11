"AFU! AFU!" - people of Kherson meet liberators in center of city. VIDEO

Residents of Kherson, which has been under occupation since March 1, greet the liberators with tears in their eyes.

The video of the joyful event was published on social networks, Censor.NET reports.

People chant "Glory to the Armed Forces!", wave flags, hug defenders of Ukraine. Some are crying.

Kherson was under occupation for 256 days. On November 11, he was liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

