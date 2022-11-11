Assembled on first marine drone. It will be called "Kherson", - Fedorov

Ukrainians have already assembled the first sea drone. Meetings for the naval drone army started today, November 11.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"The first naval drone has been assembled. It will be called Kherson," the minister said.

According to the minister, the funds for the first water drone were collected in less than two hours. According to the plans, on the first day of the meeting, the amount would be enough for the production of ten such Ukrainian drones.

We remind you that fundraising for the world's first Ukrainian fleet of maritime drones has begun on the United24 fundraising platform.

