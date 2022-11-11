Troops of Russian Federation do not stop trying to break through defense of Armed Forces in direction of Bakhmut, - RMA

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, declares that the Russian occupiers are not stopping their attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut direction.

The past day was tense in Donetsk region. The Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavliv directions remain the "hottest", he said during the briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and either enter the city or bypass it in order to further develop its offensive," he said.

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy is throwing significant forces in these directions and is trying to achieve success somewhere.

"Having no success and retreating to previous positions, the enemy actually destroys the front-line settlements. That is, the entire front line from south to north - Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, the Vugledarsky direction, Avdiivka, Toretsk, Bakhmut, Soledar, partly the Siversk community - suffer from constant shelling and the destruction of infrastructure is very large," Kyrylenko emphasized.

He noted that, in particular, more than 60% of the city's infrastructure was destroyed in Bakhmut.

