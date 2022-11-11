G20 leaders will condemn use or threat of use of nuclear weapons, - Reuters

The leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies will next week condemn the use, or any threat, of nuclear weapons.

As Censor.NET writes with reference to European Pravda, this is stated in the previous draft of the G20 statement, which was reviewed by the Reuters agency.

G20 leaders are meeting in Indonesia on November 15-16, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine will be high on their agenda.

"Many members strongly condemned Russia's illegal, unjustified and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine and called on it to immediately end the war," said the draft, which is subject to change and will require Moscow's approval to reach unanimity.

"The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable," the document says.

Concerns about a possible nuclear escalation in Russia's war in Ukraine have grown after two speeches by President Vladimir Putin in which he indicated he would use such weapons if necessary to defend Russia.

According to the draft, many G20 members also believe the invasion "holds back growth, increases inflation, disrupts supply chains, exacerbates energy and food insecurity, and raises risks to financial stability."

The draft also states that "only a sustained commitment to the maintenance of the rules-based international order and the multilateral system can ensure peace and stability."

Apparently referring to the Russian bombing campaign aimed at power plants and water supply of Ukrainian cities, the project states that "observance of international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts, is of crucial importance."

The G20 leaders should also state that they will support all efforts aimed at achieving a "just" peace.

We will remind you that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not speak at the G20 summit in Indonesia, even online.