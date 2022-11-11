Germany allocated 1 billion euros for cyber defense of Ukraine and recording of war crimes

The German government has allocated an additional 1 billion euros from its budget for 2023 to support Ukraine - the funds will be used to protect against Russian cyberattacks and collect evidence of war crimes.

As Censor.NET informs, Reuters writes about this with reference to a document that the agency has seen.

"The additional funding comes amid controversy over whether Germany should step up military aid to Ukraine, which says it needs offensive combat weapons, including tanks, to fight back against the Russian army.

The allocation of funds is a victory for the Greens, the coalition party that has been the strongest supporter of military support for Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February.

Germany is the third largest military donor to Ukraine, although it is significantly inferior to the United States, whose arms supplies were crucial to the successes of the Ukrainian armed forces on the battlefield, culminating in the capture of Kherson on Friday, the publication adds.

"Ukraine's budget clearly shows that our support goes far beyond important and necessary arms supplies. We are investing huge amounts of money in peace in Europe and Ukraine," said German MP Robin Wagener, who heads the "Ukraine" parliamentary group.

Part of the funds will be directed to support groups that record evidence of human rights violations and war crimes, including those that were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Additional funds will also go to support civil society, including the protection of journalists in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.