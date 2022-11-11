Reznikov on priorities of Ministry of Defense: development of drones and new approaches to military education

One of the main priorities of the Ministry of Defense is to provide the necessary resources for the development of unmanned aerial vehicles.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the annual report of the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, which is available to LIGA.net.

As noted, in the near future, the Ministry of Defense, in addition to current tasks, plans to take a number of measures in the context of strengthening combat capability.

In particular, it is planned to carry out a comprehensive review of all research and development works and to close all inefficient ones.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense intends to ensure the concentration of resources on specific research and development works. First of all, it is about the development of unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare systems, automation and robotics.

Among the main areas of work and tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the near term are:

- formation of new approaches to military education taking into account the acquired experience and NATO requirements;

- improve management tools according to NATO principles and standards;

- carry out scaling of automatic control systems;

- to complete the reform of the procurement system;

- to establish an international system of cooperation in the military-historical sphere for the formation of the Ukrainian narrative of war coverage.