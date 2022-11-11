In some places, Armed Forces have already reached right bank of Dnipro, - General Staff

Operational information as of 6:00 p.m. on 11.11.2022 regarding the Russian invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The two hundred and sixty-first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion continues.

Defense forces continue to liberate Ukrainian lands in the Kherson direction. In the course of successful offensive actions, advanced units of our troops have already reached the right bank of the Dnipro in some places. Measures to identify and destroy the enemy in a number of settlements are ongoing. Due to the safety of the operation, the official release of the results will be provided at a later date.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, improving the fortification equipment of the defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro and in the north of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. At the same time, it conducts offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavliv directions.

During the current day, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 9 air strikes, carried out more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of populated areas of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Vinnytsia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions suffered enemy attacks.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing it with infrastructure, territory and airspace. The formation of the Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues. There is still a threat of the enemy launching missiles and air strikes from the territory and airspace of this country.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Aniskine, Bolohivka, Vilkhuvatka, Ohirtseve, and Strelecha of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Berestove in the Kharkiv region and Myasozharivka, Novoselivske, Nevske, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Mayorsk, New York and Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Nevelske and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of more than 30 settlements. Among them are Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, and Novopil in Donetsk region and Huliaipole, Mali Shcherbaky and Olhivske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to detailed information, the destruction of an enemy Mi-8 helicopter was confirmed in the area of ​​the settlement of Dniprovka, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of ​​the city of Enerhodar, an enemy control post was hit - more than 50 occupants were killed and more than 40 were wounded. A Ka-52 helicopter was also destroyed.

As a result of accurate strikes by the Defense Forces on the headquarters of the Russian occupying forces in the settlement of Chervony Maiak, Kherson Region, more than 30 occupants were killed, 2 tanks and 4 trucks were destroyed.

During the current 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 5 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.

Soldiers of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces during the current day hit the command post, 2 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition warehouses and 3 other important military objects of the enemy," the message reads.