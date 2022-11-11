Western weapons can get from Ukraine to Iran. It’s risk we took calculatedly - Wallace

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace admitted that there is a risk of Western weapons provided to Ukraine reaching Iran, but such weapons do not contain advanced technologies, and therefore this fact does not cause great concern.

Wallace said this in an interview with Sky News on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

Britain's defense chief said his office was looking into reports that Moscow had delivered British and American anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Iran, along with 140 million euros, in exchange for dozens of drones intended for use against Ukraine.

"Of course, we don't want such things to happen. But, in fact, this is the risk we took when we decided it was important to help Ukraine," Wallace emphasized.

He noted that this phenomenon also has the opposite effect: Britain and its NATO allies were able to learn from Russian weapons captured by Ukrainians.

Read more: US to send Ukraine new military aid package worth $400 million, including missiles for air defense systems - Sullivan (updated)

"Russia lost a significant number of its Class A capabilities - they were captured by the hundreds and thousands. This is an amazing opportunity for NATO countries to understand the technologies used in Russian equipment, and this will give us a very important strategic advantage in the future," the minister explained.

Wallace explained that the NLAW anti-tank missiles that Britain has transferred to Ukraine and that could end up in the hands of Iran are extremely effective weapons, but are not equipped with next-generation technology.

"That would mean that there would be differences between what the Iranians develop - if they have nuclear weapons - and what we have, and the same goes for the American Javelin... So I'm not particularly concerned. But of course it was a risk we took with calculation," he said.